Baku to host Days of Kazakh Cinema

BAKU. KAZINFORM On December 10-11, the capital of Azerbaijan will host the Days of Kazakhstan Cinema, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The event will be held at the Nizami Cinema Center of Baku.

On the first day, at 02:00pm, the Azerbaijani audience will be demonstrated Kenzhe Kyz (Younger Daughter), the animated cartoon directed by Ivan Ardashov. The film narrates a story of a little girl who wants to impress her elder brothers and, by mistake, releases an ancient demon. She is the only who can stop the demon, until he gains full strength and arouses an unconquerable army.

On December 12, at 02:00pm, the guests will enjoy the film Alğa directed by Yernar Nurgaliyev. The film features a story of two brothers. After the death of their father, they begin earning living by robbing. They are noticed by a track-and-field coach, who arrives in their village to search for talented young people. A tragedy changes the brothers’ lives. One of them has to win over a world championship in a marathon.

The organizers of the event are the Ministry of Culture of Kazakhstan, State Center for Support of Kazakh Cinema under the auspices of the Kazakh Embassy in Azerbaijan.