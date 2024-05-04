Baku to host International Chess Festival Baku Open 2024

The International Chess Festival "Baku Open - 2024" is scheduled to take place in Baku from June 29 to July 7, AzerTAC reported.

Supported by the Azerbaijan Chess Federation and the Azerbaijani Ministry of Youth and Sports, this tournament will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) with a 9-round Swiss system competition.

The final list of participants is expected to be announced by June 15. The tournament offers a total prize fund of USD 50,000.