Baku to host regular meeting of CIS Council of Defense Ministers

BAKU. KAZINFORM A regular meeting of the CIS Council of Defense Ministers will be held in Baku on October 30, AzerTAC reports.

The event will be attended by Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, Defense Minister of Russia, General of the Army Sergey Shoygu as well as Defense Ministers of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.

The ministers will discuss the current state of the military cooperation and outstanding tasks.