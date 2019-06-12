Bakytzhan Sagintayev appointed as Head of Presidential Administration

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Bakytzhan Sagintayev has been appointed as Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

"To appoint Bakytzhan Abdirovich Sagintayev as Head of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the Presidential Decree reads.



Bakytzhan Sagintayev was born in Zhambyl region on October 13, 1963.



In 1985, he graduated from the Kazakh State University with a degree of the Candidate of Economic Sciences



He began his career as a lecturer at the Political Economics Department of Alma-Ata Institute of National Economy.



In 1988-1992, he worked at the Kazakh State University, rose through the ranks from Assistant to Assistant Professor of Sociology.



In 1992-1998, Sagintayev was an entrepreneur.

In 1998, he was appointed as Deputy Governor of Zhambyl region.



Between 1999 and 2002, Bakytzhan Sagintayev served as Deputy Chairman of the Kazakhstan Agency for Small Business Support, Chairman of the Management Board at Small Business Development Foundation CJSC, Deputy Chairman of the Kazakhstan Agency for the Regulation of Natural Monopolies, Promotion of Competition and Support for Small Business.



In 2002-2004 - First Deputy Chairman of the Agency for the Regulation of Natural Monopolies and Promotion of Competition.



In 2004-2007 - Chairman of Agency for the Regulation of Natural Monopolies.



In 2007-2008 - Head of the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



In 2008-2012 - Governor of Pavlodar region.



In 2012-2013 - Minister of Economic Development and Trade of the Republic of Kazakhstan;



From September 2012 to January 2013 - First Deputy Chairman of the Nur Otan Democratic People's Party.



From January to November 2013 - First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Minister of Regional Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



Since November 6, 2013 - First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan (reappointed on April 4, 2014, and April 30, 2015).



On September 8, 2016, Bakytzhan Sagintayev was appointed as Interim Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

September 9, 2016, - February 21, 2019, he served as Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



On March 1, 2019, he was named Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



On March 24, 2019, he was appointed as Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



He has been awarded the Order of Kurmet, the Order of Parasat (the Order of Nobility), and various commemorative medals.