Bakytzhan Sagintayev arrives in Almaty for working visit

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has arrived in Almaty city for a working visit in accordance with the Head of the State's instruction, Kazinform refers to primeminister.kz.

Bakytzhan Sagintayev inspected the implementation of government programs and objectives highlighted in the President's Address "The Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness", as well as measures for the development of financial sector, support for SMEs, industrial innovation, and improvement of the city's transport system.

On October 23, the Prime Minister first became familiar with the program of the city airport overall modernization. It is worthwhile noting that the airport has an advantageous geographical location between Southeast Asia and Europe, offering opportunities to increase the transit potential of the entire region.

Nowadays, nearly 40 airlines operate over 150 flights, including freight ones, from the Almaty airport every day. Within the framework of the project, it is planned to expand the transit zones and passenger terminal departure halls, which will increase the volume of passenger and freight traffic.

Then, the Prime Minister held a meeting with the heads of second-tier banks and major players of the country's financial sector.

In the course of the meeting, the attendees discussed a number of the hot-button issues, including the draft Roadmap for e-commerce development in the Republic of Kazakhstan for 2018- 2020, the Pension Fund and Statutory Health Insurance Fund's assets management, as well as the digital identification of individuals, the stock market development, and the issues of developing the insurance market amid the digitalization.



The meeting was addressed by Acting Chairperson of the Association of Financiers of Kazakhstan Yuliya Yakupbayeva, Board Chairwoman of Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan Umut Shayakhmetova, Board Chairman of ForteBank Magzhan Auezov, Board Chairman of Sberbank Kazakhstan Alexander Kamalov, Chairman of TSB Management Board Yerzhan Tajiyakov, Board Chairman of BankCenterCredit Galim Khusainov, Board Chairwoman of SkyBridgeInvest Sholpan Ainabayeva, Bank RBK Board Member Anvar Saidenov, Chairman of Eurasian Bank Management Board Pavel Loginov, and Director General of the Kazakh Association of Insurers Vitaly Veryovkin.

As part of the working visit, on October 24, the Prime Minister is also expected to take part in a number of events, including "OECD Eurasia Week 2017: Openness for Shared Prosperity" forum, a meeting with "Atameken" Regional Entrepreneurs Council members on the development of small and medium enterprises, as well as inspecting the work of social infrastructure facilities, production enterprises, and considering the plans for the city's transport system development.

It is noteworthy that Bakytzhan Sagintayev visited Almaty within the regional working trips. Previously, he visited West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Almaty, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda, Akmola, Atyrau, and South Kazakhstan regions.