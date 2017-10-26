Bakytzhan Sagintayev arrives in Mangistau region

ASTANA-AKTAU. KAZINFORM After participating in the Eurasian intergovernmental Council in Yerevan, Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev arrived in Mangistau region for a working visit, Kazinform refers to the PM's press service.

During his visit to the region, the Prime Minister will inspect the progress in implementation of state programs, the tasks outlined by President Nazarbayev in his recent Address to the Nation "The Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness", the measures that are taken to develop the region's transport and logistics potential, social infrastructure as well as to support business.

In Mangystau region, Bakytzhan Sagintayev is scheduled to hold a meeting with the general public and the region's activists to discuss topical issues of the region's development, as well meet with members of the Regional Council of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs.

In addition, the Prime Minister will get acquainted with the operation of the ferry complex in the village of Kuryk and visit social infrastructure facilities and industrial enterprises.

Upon his arrival to the region on Wednesday, Sagintayev has already inspected social housing in one of Aktau's microdistricts, built within the framework of the regional affordable housing program for young specialists, and one of the private clinics built with the state's support within the framework of the Business Roadmap 2020 program.