Bakytzhan Sagintayev chairs meeting on agricultural sector devpt

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, Kazakh Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev has held a meeting on the development of the country's agri-industrial complex, according to primeminister.kz.

At the meeting, the attendees discussed the maps of developing the priority areas of the agri-industrial complex, which were drawn up to improve the government agri-industrial policy and implement the 2017-2021 Government Program for the Development of Agro-Industrial Complex.

For reference: The development maps have been made up for the following 13 areas:

Agricultural cooperation

Agricultural product processing

Intensive technical upgrading of the agricultural sector

Seed farming

Enhancing the efficiency of phytosanitary measures

Agricultural chemistry

Fodder production (feed balance)

Wholesale distribution centers

Rehabilitation of arable lands

Sheep breeding in pastures

Drastic modernization of agricultural science

Beef production

Improvement of government support measures.