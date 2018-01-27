Bakytzhan Sagintayev chairs meeting on implementing Head of State’s instructions
The meeting was attended by the following ministers: Umirzak Shukeyev (Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Agriculture), Kairat Abdrakhmanov (Minister of Foreign Affairs), Timur Suleimenov (Minister of National Economy), Zhenis Kassymbek (Minister of Investment and Development), Bakhyt Sultanov (Minister of Finance), Nurlan Yermekbayev (Minister of Religious Affairs and Civil Society), Beibut Atamkulov (Minister of Defense and Aerospace Industries), Kalmukhanbet Kassymov (Minister of Internal Affairs), Dauren Abayev (Minister of Information and Communications), Marat Beketayev (Minister of Justice), Tamara Duissenova (Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population), Yerlan Sagadiyev (Minister Education and Science), Yelzhan Birtanov (Minister of Healthcare), etc.
The ministers reported on the progress that has been made in the furtherance of the Head of State's instructions.
Photo: primeminister.kz