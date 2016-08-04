Bakytzhan Sagintayev held meeting on improvement of position of Kazakhstan in Doing Business Index

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev held a meeting on the issue of improvement of positions of Kazakhstan in the Doing Business Index of the World Bank.

Kazakhstan was ranked 41st among 189 countries in the Doing Business Index in 2015.

The World Bank noted Kazakhstan as a country that held the most number of reforms - 19 reforms in seven of ten directions, Pm.kz informs.

Four packages of amendments to the laws aimed at reducing the number of licensing procedures, time and financial expenses of business have already been approved for improving the Kazakhstan's position in the Doing Business Index.

Upon completion of the meeting B. Sagintayev ordered to continue work on implementation of reforms in the sphere of creating favorable business climate in the country.