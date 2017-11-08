EN
    18:15, 08 November 2017 | GMT +6

    Bakytzhan Sagintayev holds meeting on export development issues

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Bakytzhan Sagintayev, has held a meeting regarding export development issues, primeminister.kz .

    At the meeting, the attendees discussed the areas of national complex system for the development of agricultural exports. They also considered 'the export basket' of goods, i.e. the export list.

    For reference: The export of agricultural products and derivatives for January-August 2017 reached $1,347.9 million. As compared to the same period in 2016, the exports of agricultural products have increased by 10.6% (from $1.2 billion to $1.34 billion), including the 9.9% growth (from $563.1 million to $625 million) for derivatives. By composition, the major part of the exports accrues to wheat (28.3%) and flour (21.0%).

     

     

