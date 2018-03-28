Bakytzhan Sagintayev meets with agricultural producers of S Kazakhstan

ASTANA - SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - Within a working visit to South Kazakhstan region, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has held today a meeting with local agrarians on the implementation of the Government Program for the Agricultural Industry Development and the President's Fourth Social Initiative "Expansion of micro-crediting", Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

During the meeting, the attendees discussed topical issues of agricultural development. In particular, this includes exports, subsidizing, attracting investments in agricultural processing, technological modernization of the farming sector, development of meat cattle breeding and crop production.

Kazakh Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev underlined that Kazakhstan's agricultural industry has a great potential. The country can become one of the world's largest producers of agricultural exports in many respects. To this end, the Government takes all necessary measures as it is implementing the Government Program for the Agricultural Industry Development; has initiated a draft law that is intended to restore a clear vertical line of the veterinary service subordination, encourage business involvement in research activities, subsidize procurement organizations; is reconsidering the policy of subsidizing export-oriented enterprises.

The President's Fourth Social Initiative "Expansion of micro-crediting" opens up new opportunities for farmers. KZT 20 billion has been allocated for micro-credit financing. It will be a great support for those who want to start their own business.

First Vice Minister of Agriculture Arman Yevniyev reported on farmers' opportunities, the implementation of the President's State-of-the-Nation Address "New Development Opportunities amidst the Fourth Industrial Revolution" and the Head of State's Fourth Social Initiative "Expansion of Micro-crediting".

Director of "Ordabasy Qus" LLP Murat Tagayev, Director of "Saryagash Zher Syiy" LLP Tanabai Shyntasov, Chairman of "Nuraly Zhol" Farm Yerbol Yeraliyev, Chairman of the Association of Greenhouses Myrzakhmet Snabayev also made their comments during the discussion.

It is worth mentioning that the Ministry of Agriculture and the respective government agencies will further consider their proposals.