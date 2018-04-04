EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    17:46, 04 April 2018 | GMT +6

    Bakytzhan Sagintayev meets with CEO of Chevron Corporation

    ASTANA. KAZFINORM - Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev received Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Chevron Corporation Michael Wirth, primeminister.kz reports.

    During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of cooperation and implementation of new investment projects related to digitalization and introduction of new technologies into Kazakhstan's economy in the furtherance of the Kazakh President's State-of-the-Nation Address "New Development Opportunities amidst the Fourth Industrial Revolution".

    For reference: Chevron Corporation was established as Pacific Oil Coast Co. in 1879. Nowadays, it is the world's fifth largest integrated energy company and the top private oil producer operating in the Caspian region. The company is engaged in oil and gas production and processing, petrochemicals, generation of electric power, as well as developments in the field of geothermal energy and biofuel.

     

