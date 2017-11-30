Bakytzhan Sagintayev meets with US Acting Assistant Secretary of State

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Bakytzhan Sagintayev, has received the U.S. Acting Assistant Secretary of State, Alice Wells, Kazinform refers to primeminister.kz.

At the meeting, the sides discussed the issues of bilateral cooperation in various fields of the countries' trade and economic development. In particular, they considered the cooperation in the fuel and energy, legal, financial, taxing areas, etc., as well as in attracting investment and advanced technologies of the top American companies into Kazakhstan's economy.

For January-September 2017, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the United States equaled to $1,248.5 million, which is 5% higher than for the same period in 2016 ($1,188.7 million).

Kazakhstan's exports to the United States amounted to $304.1 million. As for the US imports to Kazakhstan, they totaled $944.4 million, increasing by 6.8% ($884.1 million) in contrast to the same period in 2016.

According to the National Bank of Kazakhstan, in terms of foreign direct investment, the United States has accounted for about $27 billion or more than 12% of the overall $223 billion since 2005.

The U.S. is Kazakhstan's second largest investor ($2.2 billion) after the Netherlands ($5.7 billion).