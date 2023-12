NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Bakytzhan Sagintayev has been appointed as the Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the corresponding decree on 24 March 2019.



Former Head of the Presidential Administration Asset Issekeshev was relieved of the post.