Bakytzhan Sagintayev partakes in Board meeting of Eurasian Economic Commission

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev participated in in the Board meeting of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), which was held via video conferencing.

The Board members discussed issues of customs and tariff regulation related to a reduction of rates of import customs duty on certain types of goods, the press service of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan reports.



At request of Kazakhstani enterprises it was decided to exempt customs duty for titanium oxide imported on the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan since September 1, 2016 till August 31, 2021. This measure will reduce production costs and improve competitiveness of domestic producers of titanium products.



In addition, at the meeting was approved reduction of rates of import customs duty for vehicles with electric motors, as well as for certain types of components of vehicles using natural gas as fuel. For Kazakhstan, these measures are high priority in the framework of the transition to "green" economy.



The EEC board members approved a detailed Plan of action to implement "one-stop-shop" mechanism in the system of foreign economic activity, which is an effective tool to optimize business processes and enable to reduce entrepreneurs' expenses in export-import operations.