Bakytzhan Sagintayev unveils priorities of Almaty city development

ALMATY. KAZINFORM At a meeting with the deputies of the municipal maslikhat, Mayor of Almaty Bakytzhan Sagintayev raised the problems of the city’s socio-economic development in H1 2019 and the tasks for H2, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Mayor shared his vision of the first-order problems and priorities of the city’s development.





According to him, the city retains positive dynamics in all economic indicators. Thus, short-term economic indicator of six basic sectors (industry, agriculture, construction, trade, transport and communications) reached 104% in 6 months. The volume of investments rose by 8%. Growth in industrial production and construction made 5.2% and 3.9% respectively. Housing commissioning increased by 2%. More than 1trn tenge of taxes was collected that is 10% higher against the previous period. Manufacturing of products by SMEs shows a 9.8% rise. In general, the city expects that Gross Regional Product will rise by 3.5% in the H1.





Alongside, Sagintayev touched upon several unsolved problems of Almaty – lack of high-paying jobs, rise in prices for essential products, high prices for utilities, unaffordable housing, ecology, quality of health services and public security.

He stressed that Almaty should be developed on City without Suburbs principle.





«People living in the suburbs should enjoy an equal access to the services offered to the residents of the city,» the Mayor stressed.





Capital spending on landscaping works in the city comprised 65bn tenge in the past 5 years, while suburbs received 15.5bn tenge only, he added. The residents of the suburbs complain about lack of vital infrastructure – main water supply line, gas and street lighting, quality roads, bus stops.





«The situation must be changed completely. Our goal is to considerably improve quality of life of the people living in the suburbs. We should adopt large-scale programs of creation of jobs, demolition of dilapidated shelters, construction of social facilities, landscaping and SMEs development,» said Sagintayev. He commissioned the mayors of the districts to draft detailed plans of prompt solution of the problems raising concern of the population.





According to Bakytzhan Sagintayev, the city will be fully provided with central water supply system, gas and lighting by the end of 2020.