EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:53, 14 June 2022 | GMT +6

    Bakytzhan Sariyev appointed head of Kazakh President's Office

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Bakytzhan Sariyev was appointed as Head of the Office of the President of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    Bakytzhan Sariyev was relieved of the post of the head of the civil service and personnel policy department of the Kazakh Presidential Administration.

    Born in 1971 in Almaty city, he is a graduate of the Kazakh State Architecture and Construction Academy, Karaganda Economic University.

    In 2007 and 2019, he was the head of the Office of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry. In 2019, he served as the deputy head of the Office of the President of Kazakhstan.



    Tags:
    Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!