Bala Dauysy song contest kicks off

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – A remote selection for the sixth season of the National Children’s Song Contest Bala Dauysy has kicked off today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

A remote selection for the sixth season of the National Children’s Song Contest Bala Dauysy to take place between March 25 and May 15 is set to reveal 17 finalists.

It is said that the preparatory stage for the Bala Dauysy final will take place from June 1 to October 1, with the finalists offered individual classes on singing, acting, choreography, and working with directors, graphic and lighting artists, designers, stylists.

The final is due to be held on October 7-9 in the city of Nur-Sultan. This year the children will be required to sing Kazakh and foreign hit songs accompanied by a band under the new format of the contest. The winner of the contest is to receive an educational grant.

Following the contest a collection of new children’s songs authored by children’s composers from 14 regions of the country as well as from the cities of Shymkent, Almaty, and Nur-Sultan will be released and available on the website of the contest.

Notably, the winner of the 5th anniversary season of the Bala dauysy song contest was 12-year-old Armen Saakyan from Mangistau region.

Children aged from 8 to 12 can submit their application for audition. For more info about the audition go to baladauysy.kz.