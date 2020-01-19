Balandin 4th after Beijing Champions Swim Series 2nd stage

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Dmitry Balandin stands the 4th after the 2nd stage of the FINA Champions Swim Series held in Beijing, Kazinform reports.

Dmitry finished the 4th in men’s 200m breaststroke with the result 2:12.36.

Japanese Ippei Watanabe (2017, 2019 bronze medalist) who covered the distance in 2 minutes 08.40 seconds won a gold medal. Dutch swimmer Arno Kamminga (Champion of Europe 2019 in men’s 100m, 200m breaststroke ) finished the second (2:08.95) and took a silver medal. U.S. sportsman Josh Prenot (2016 Olympics silver medalist) with the result 2:12.22 won a bronze medal.

In Shēnzhèn, Dmitry covered this distance in 2 minutes 13.58 seconds.

In 2019, at the Champions Swim Series tournaments, the Kazakh swimmer showed the following results: Guangzhou (2:09.37), Budapest (2:10.73) and Indianapolis (2:10.02).

More than 60 swimmers from 25 countries of the world competed in 28 individual and 2 team events of Champions Swim Series.

The total prize fund of the Champions Swim Series is $900,000.

Earlier it was reported that Dmitry Balandin grabbed three bronze medals at the first and second stages of this prestigious series in Shēnzhèn and Beijing.

Champions Swim Series was established by FINA in 2019. The best swimmers of the world – prizewinners of the Olympic Games, world championships and record-breakers – are invited to compete at this event.