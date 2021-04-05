Balandin advances to Russian Swimming Open Championships semis

KAZAN, KAZINFORM – Dmitriy Balandin of Kazakhstan has reached the men’s 50 meters breaststroke semi-finals of the Russian Swimming Open Championships taking place in Kazan city, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

The Kazakhstani finished in 27.62 seconds in the 50 meters breaststroke, thus, taking the fifth place and qualifying for the semis of the Championships.

The men’s 50 meters breaststroke semi-finals and finals of the Russian Swimming Open Championships are to take place this evening.