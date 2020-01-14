Balandin to vie for Champion Swim Series title in China

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Shenzhen, China, will play a host to the first event of the second edition of the 2020 FINA Champions Swim Series on January 14-16. The second leg will be held in Beijing on January 18-19.

Olympic champion Dmitry Balandin of Kazakhstan will vie for its top honors, the press service of the National Olympic Committee reports.

It will also bring together Olympic and world champions, 2019 FINA ranking leaders and record holders from 26 nations.

Balandin will compete in the men's 200m breaststroke on January 15.