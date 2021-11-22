EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:08, 22 November 2021 | GMT +6

    Balayeva holds meeting with Japanese ambassador

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Minister of Information and Public Development of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva held a meeting with Japanese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Jun Yamada, Kazinform reports.

    The meeting focused on prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation.

    For his part, Japan’s ambassador expressed interest in expanding bilateral cooperation within 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Japan.

    During the meeting, the sides expressed their intention to further develop cooperation and strengthen mutually beneficial relations.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and Japan Ministry of Information and Communications News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!