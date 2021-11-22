Balayeva holds meeting with Japanese ambassador

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Minister of Information and Public Development of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva held a meeting with Japanese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Jun Yamada, Kazinform reports.

The meeting focused on prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation.

For his part, Japan’s ambassador expressed interest in expanding bilateral cooperation within 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Japan.

During the meeting, the sides expressed their intention to further develop cooperation and strengthen mutually beneficial relations.