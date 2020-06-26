Balayeva honors mass media workers with prestigious award

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Aida Balayeva, Minister of Information and Social Development, has awarded outstanding Kazakhstani journalists with the Akparat salasynyn uzdigi badge (For the development of information space) in Nur-Sultan today, Kazinform reports.

The badge was awarded to head of the Broadcast Policy Department of Qazaqstan TV channel Makpal Ukenova, correspondent of Khabar 24 TV channel Kanat Bazylkhanov, photographer of Aikyn newspaper Aitzhan Murzanov, editor of the Sports Department of Kazakhstanskaya Pravda newspaper Askar Beisenbayev, and Deputy General Director of Kazmedia Center Raikhan Abdesheva.

The badge is awarded to mass media workers for their contribution to the development of domestic journalism and those boasting over 30 years of experience in mass media sphere.