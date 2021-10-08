EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:20, 08 October 2021 | GMT +6

    Balayeva meets with intelligentsia reps, members of Public Council of W Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    URALSK. KAZINFORM – As part of the implementation of the Kazakh President’s state-of-the-nation address «Unity of the people and systemic reforms are a solid foundation for of the prosperity of the nation» Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayeva paid a working visit to West Kazakhstan region, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry.

    During the meeting with the regional administration staff, the minister pointed out that the development of the State and society directly depend on the effective interaction between the central government and local executive bodies and the civil society, scientific and creative intelligentsia, and the youth.

    She also focused on the main areas of the joint work of the Information and Social Development Ministry and the region’s administration, voiced the current issues of social and political situation of the region and gave recommendations on further work.

    Meetings with the creative intelligentsia representatives and members of the Public Council of W Kazakhstan were an important part of the program of the minister’s visit. The issues of implementing legislative amendments made to the Law on Public Councils this January as well as the road map on the Rukhani Janghyru program were discussed.

    She also held meetings with the active youth of the region, got familiarized with the work of the Makhanbet University, Children’s Palace as well as took part in the solemn opening of the Atameken Art Palace.



    Tags:
    West Kazakhstan region Ministry of Information and Communications Rukhani Janghyru News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!