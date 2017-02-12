Ballistic missile launch by N Korea poses a threat to global security - Kazakh MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan has issued a statement condemning ballistic missile launch by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Kazinform has learnt from the ministry's press service.

"The Republic of Kazakhstan strongly condemns ballistic missile launch conducted by the DPRK on 12 February 2017, which is a blatant violation of the relevant UN Security Council resolution.



Being together with Japan, the co-chairman of the 9th Conference on Article XIV of the CTBT, as well as the Chairman of the Hague Code of Conduct against Ballistic Missile Proliferation, Kazakhstan believes that extremely irresponsible actions of the DPRK have a negative impact on the nuclear disarmament process and pose a threat to both regional and global security, undermine the efforts of the vast majority of countries in the world in ensuring a nuclear-free future.



Kazakhstan is firmly convinced that the key to global security is a nuclear-weapon-free world, and stands for complete prohibition of nuclear testing all over the world and calls for the DPRK to immediately restore its place at the negotiating table in the six-party format with participation of China, Russia, the United States, the Republic of Korea and Japan, and to refuse completely from nuclear aspirations," the statement reads.