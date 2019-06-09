Ballot station starts its work in Moscow

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The ballot station situated at the Kazakh Embassy in the Russian Federation opened in Moscow at 07:00 by the local time.

Kazakhstanis, from various regions of Russia, arrive there to vote in the snap presidential election.



Nationals of Kazakhstan, staying in the territory of Russia, may exercise their constitutional right to vote at the five election districts opened at the diplomatic missions of Kazakhstan located in Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Kazan, Astrakhan and Omsk. Voting is open from 07:00 until 08:00 p.m. local time.



