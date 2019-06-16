Baloise Belgium Tour. Breakaway makes it to finish line in Seraing. Stage 4

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The hardest stage of 2019 edition of Tour of Belgium finished on June 15 at the streets of Seraing with a victory of Belgium rider Victor Campenaerts.

Kazakh rider of Astana Pro Team Zhandos Bizhigitov finished 1'05 after the stage winner, in the peloton, which was also reduced and included only around 20 riders at the finish, Astana Pro Team's official website reads.



"It was a very hard and nervous stage from the very beginning. It was many short, but hard climbs. After around 25 km from the start, peloton lead breakaway to go, and the main group never caught it. I felt good today and finished in the first group just after the breakaway, where we also were only around 20 riders. Tomorrow will be the final stage, with the flat route, which more likely will finish with a massive sprint," said Zhandos Bizhigitov after the finish.