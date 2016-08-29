Ban Ki-moon called countries to join efforts for building nuclear-free world

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAIZNFORM - An address of the UN Secretary General was read at the peace campaign in Semey today.

"The entire world marks the 25th anniversary of the closure of the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Test Site in Kazakhstan. Thanks to President of Kazakhstan this day is called to activate the activity of the UN, its member states, intergovernmental and non-governmental organizations, youth networks and mass media on informing the world about the necessity of banning nuclear tests as a step to building of a safer world. I support and share the determination of Kazakhstan to strive for the nuclear weapons-free world. I call all the countries to join efforts for making the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty, which was adopted by the UN General Assembly 20 years ago, come into force as soon as possible," the address reads.

As earlier reported, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev took a historic decision to close the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Test Site 25 years ago on August 29.