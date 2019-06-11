Ban Ki-moon congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Presidential Election win

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Ex-Secretary General of the United Nations Organization, Honorary Chair of the Institute for Global Engagement and Empowerment at the Yonsei University, congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the election to the post of the President of Kazakhstan.

In his message, Ban Ki-moon expressed confidence that Tokayev's experience as Director General of the UN Office in Geneva, his ability to form a consensus among various stakeholders would lead Kazakhstan to prosperity.



"Kazakhstan is one of unique countries demonstrating sustainable development and inclusive growth. I suppose that your deep understanding of diplomacy will promote further state-building and socio-economic progress in your country. Taking this opportunity, I would like to continue our joint efforts and cooperation in the nearest time to build a bright future across the world," the telegram reads.