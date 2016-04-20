Ban Ki-moon gets royal Dutch honor

THE HAGUE. KAZINFORM - UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon received a high Dutch royal honor on Tuesday in The Hague.

Ban was made a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the Netherlands Lion. At a ceremony in The Hague, Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs Bert Koenders handed Ban the honor on behalf of the Dutch government.

"You have worked tirelessly for peace, security, justice and development in the world," said Koenders in his speech.

"You have been the voice of people affected by natural disasters, discrimination, conflict and inequality," added Koenders.

According to the Dutch government, Ban has worked hard to prevent and resolve conflicts, has taken the initiative for the renewal of peace missions and has fought for human rights.

The Order of the Netherlands Lion is a high order of chivalry of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. It has existed since 1815 and has previously been given to eminent individuals from all walks of life.

In 2006, Kofi Annan, the former UN secretary-general, was made a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the Netherlands Lion as well.

