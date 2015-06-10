Ban Ki-moon opens new building of UN agency in Astana (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Secretary General of United Nations Ban Ki-moon and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Erlan Idrissov have inaugurated the new building of the UN agency in Astana.

The six-storey building is located on Bokeikhan Street, 14. In his welcoming speech UN Secretary-General noted that he is grateful to the government of Kazakhstan for its support of the United Nations in the country. "Kazakhstan has put forward the program of nuclear-free world and it helps to resolve the problems in Ukraine, Syria and Afghanistan. Today Kazakhstan shows an example of unity, peace and accord. I am grateful to President Nursultan Nazarbayev who has provided a platform for leaders of world religions to promote tolerance, freedom of religion," said Ban Ki-moon. Kazakh Foreign Minister stressed that the new building was opened as a result of long-term cooperation of the government and the UN Office in Kazakhstan. During the opening ceremony Galim Muthanna, rector of the Kazakh National University named after Al-Farabi, who awarded Ban Ki-moon a medal and a diploma of honorary professor of the university. In addition he gifted the UN Secretary General the Kazakh national costume.