Ban Ki-moon to make tour across Central Asia

ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM - UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon will travel to the countries of Central Asia next week.

He will visit Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, said the UN News Center.

On June 9, the UN secretary-general will arrive in Tajikistan, where he will participate in the international conference "Water for Life". In Dushanbe, he will meet with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and visit the Lake Sarez.

The next day, June 10, Ban Ki-moon will visit Kazakhstan, where he will participate in the 5th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

Ban Ki-moon will meet with President Nursultan Nazarbayev, Prime Minister Karim Massimov and Foreign Minister Erlan Idrisov. The program of the visit also includes a meeting with Senator Kassym Zhomart Tokayev.

On June 11, Ban Ki-moon will arrive in Kyrgyzstan. There he will speak at the international conference on development and parliamentarism. The secretary-general will meet with President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev, Prime Minister Temir Sariyev and Parliament Speaker Asylbek Jeenbekov.

Ban Ki-moon will visit the city of Osh, where in June 2010 there was an outbreak of ethnic violence. He will talk with representatives of civil society and local authorities.

Ban Ki-moon will arrive in Uzbekistan on June 12. The program of the visit includes the talks with President Islam Karimov and Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov.

Turkmenistan will be the last stop of the secretary-general in Central Asia, where the meeting of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhammadov with other officials is also planned. Ban Ki-moon will address the students of the International University of Humanities and Development, Kazinform refers to trend.az.