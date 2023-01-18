Banco do Brasil has its first woman head

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM Banco do Brasil will be committed to conciliate commercial performance with its social role, said the new president of the financial institution Tarciana Medeiros. The first woman to lead the bank took office on Monday (Jan. 16) in the presence of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. She said that her management will be characterized by diversity.

According to Banco do Brasil`s new head, the bank will continue to give solid profits, without abandoning its social commitment. «It will continue to be a profitable and solid bank, creating values for society. Yes, we can reconcile our commercial performance with a public performance. We will help our clients to develop even more, creating trusting and lasting relationships,» she said, Agencia Brasil reports.

In relation to diversity, Tarciana Medeiros stated her management will be marked not only by multiplicity in the composition of the team but also by freedom in the debate of ideas. «We will build an accurate diagnosis. We will adopt concrete measures to diversify even more the teams and the leaderships. We will enrich the debate of ideas, the proposition of solutions, and decision-making,» she added.

Small and medium producers

In his speech, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva emphasized the importance of choosing the first woman to lead Banco do Brasil. He expects that the institution - the main provider of agricultural credit in the country - devotes more attention to small and medium-sized rural producers.

«I wish to have a very strong Banco do Brasil, with many people depositing money. And I now repeat something that I had said in 2003: the poor population in this country is not the problem. They are the solution to the extent that they are included in the economy. And we will, again, include the poor in the economy and we want Banco do Brasil to do its part,» Lula declared.

Biography

As a career Banco do Brasil employee, Medeiros started working at the public institution in 2000. With a degree in business administration, the new head of the bank has post-graduate degrees in administration, business, and marketing and in leadership, innovation and management.

In her career at the bank, Medeiros led the Commercial Superintendence of Banco do Brasil Insurance from 2013 to 2018. In 2018, she was an executive in the institution's Loans and Financing Board. She also served as administrator of Petros, the pension fund of Petrobras employees.

Photo: agenciabrasil.ebc.com.br