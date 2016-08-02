EN
    22:13, 02 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Bangladesh identifies mastermind of attack that killed 20 hostages

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM Bangladesh announced Tuesday it has identified the mastermind of last month's terror attack on a Dhaka restaurant that left 20 hostages dead, including nine Italians and seven Japanese.

    Inspector General of Bangladesh Police AKM Shahidul Huq told a press conference that police are seeking Canadian-Bangladeshi Tamim Ahmed Chowdhury on suspicion of plotting the July 1 attack at the Spanish restaurant in Dhaka's diplomatic enclave Gulshan.

    Several Bangladeshis also died in the 11-hour siege, including two police officers. In addition, at least six assailants died.

