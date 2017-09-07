Bangladesh prepares more camps for Rohingya refugees

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The authorities of Bangladesh are preparing at least one other camp in the southeastern Cox's Bazar district for the tens of thousands of Rohingya refugees who have arrived in the country over the last two weeks as they fled violence in neighboring Myanmar, EFE reports.

"For the time being, they will stay wherever they are now at the moment. We will soon start documentation of them with the help of Passport Department and then will take them to Balukhali (the new camp) once it is ready," the spokesperson of the Cox's Bazar administration, Khalid Mahmud told EFE Thursday.