EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:54, 07 September 2017 | GMT +6

    Bangladesh prepares more camps for Rohingya refugees

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The authorities of Bangladesh are preparing at least one other camp in the southeastern Cox's Bazar district for the tens of thousands of Rohingya refugees who have arrived in the country over the last two weeks as they fled violence in neighboring Myanmar, EFE reports.

    "For the time being, they will stay wherever they are now at the moment. We will soon start documentation of them with the help of Passport Department and then will take them to Balukhali (the new camp) once it is ready," the spokesperson of the Cox's Bazar administration, Khalid Mahmud told EFE Thursday.

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!