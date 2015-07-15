Bank of Development of Kazakhstan to finance several projects in South Kazakhstan region

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - "Bank of Development of Kazakhstan" JSC will finance a number of projects in South Kazakhstan region.

The memorandum on cooperation was signed by Chairman of the Board of "Bank of Development of Kazakhstan" JSC Bolat Zhamishev and Governor of South Kazakhstan region Askar Myrzakhmetov.

It was decided to finance 22 projects totaling KZT 617.5 bln. Thus, "Airport Managent Group" presented its project on reconstruction of the airport in Shymkent. The reconstruction of the airport will allow to increase the passenger flow by 30%. It is also planned to establish an avia-logistics hub within the airport.

Many big companies also presented their projects at the special event dedicated to the issue, where Bolat Zhamishev noted that all presented 22 projects met the goals of the Bank and had all the chances to receive financial support at the implementation stage.