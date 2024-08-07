EN
    Bank of Mongolia purchases 1.5 tons of precious metals

    Photo credit: MONTSAME

    In July 2024, the Bank of Mongolia purchased 1,514.7 kg of precious metals, MONTSAME reports.

    The total amount purchased since the beginning of the year has reached 9.3 tons, a 9.5 percent increase compared to the same period of last year

    Since the beginning of the year, the central bank branch in Darkhan-Uul aimag purchased 335.2 kg, while the branch in Bayankhongor aimag purchased 688.8 kg of precious metals.

    The Central Bank of Mongolia determines the purchase price of precious metals based on global market prices. In July 2024, the average price for purchasing gold was MNT 259,674.50.

