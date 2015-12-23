EN
    17:58, 23 December 2015 | GMT +6

    Bank of Russia issues banknote with Crimean images

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Central Bank of Russia has released a 100-ruble banknote with Crimean images, it announced on Wednesday.

    The note features vertical images of the famous Swallow's Nest castle, one of Crimea's landmarks, the monument to sunken ships in the city of Sevastopol and a detail of the 1846 painting by famous Russian marine artist Ivan Aivazovsky, "The Russian Squadron on the Raid of Sevastopol". Twenty million notes have been issued, the bank said.

    Traditional 100-ruble notes carry images of Moscow's Bolshoi Theatre.

    Source: TASS

