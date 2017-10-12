EN
    17:11, 12 October 2017 | GMT +6

    Bank RBK, Qazaq Banki refuse to merge

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Bank RBK JSC and Qazaq Banki JSC have made a decision to withdraw from the merger deal, Kazinform refers to the press service of Bank RBK.

    "Hereby, Bank RBK JSC gives notice that after conducting consultation and analysis of a likely model for merging with Qazaq Banki JSC, the banks decided to refuse the accomplishment of the merger deal," the bank said.

    According to Bank RBK, for each of the banks, it is now worthwhile developing as independent financial institutions.

     

