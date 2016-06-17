Banking system of Kazakhstan not effective enough in financing development of entrepreneurship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The banking system of Kazakhstan is not effective enough in terms of financing entrepreneurship, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov told at the joint sitting of the Parliament Houses.

As he noted, the issue of future stimulation of development of entrepreneurship is extremely relevant today.

"This issue depends on functioning of the banking system heavily. The work of the National Bank on cleaning and stimulation of the banking system has a great importance in this sphere. Unfortunately, the banking system is not effective enough in terms of financing development of entrepreneurship," K. Massimov said.

Therefore, as the Premier noted, on the instruction of the President additional funds are invested in the economy.

"This work might require some changes in the future," K. Massimov stressed.