Banknotes should represent country - Bolat Khassen

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Banknotes should deservedly represent the country where they were made, believes winner of the State Prize and Director of the Research Institute of Comprehensive Exploitation of Mineral Resources Bolat Khassen.

"Our banknotes are ranked among the most beautiful and secure in the world. Kazakhstan's banknotes depict historical and cultural treasures as well as the coutnry's beautiful nature," Mr. Khassen noted.



"It is nice to know that the new 10,000 tenge banknote with the portrait of President Nursultan Nazarbayev will be released on the threshold of the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence. Creation and development of our young country is directly associated with the name of our President," he said.



He reminded that other world leaders, namely Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, Mahatma Gandhi and Queen Elizabeth II - people who greatly contributed to the history, are featured on the banknotes of their countries.



"According to the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan, it will release a limited number of banknotes. I think it will be a rarity even among avid collectors," Khassen added.