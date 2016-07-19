EN
    12:26, 19 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Banks, shopping malls back to work in Almaty after Monday terrorist attack

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Business runs as usual in Almaty city after Monday terrorist attack.

    Branches of second-tier banks, including Kaspi Bank, Kazkommertsbank and BankTsentrkredit, reopened at 9:00 a.m. in Almaty, Talgar and Kaskelen today.

    "All branches of the second-tier banks work normally today," the spokespersons of the banks confirmed to Kazinform correspondent.

    Public service centers as well as Mega Center, Essentai Mall, Dostyk Plaza, Almaly, and Silk Way shopping malls were also opened.

    Recall that all branches of the second-tier banks, shopping malls and cinema theaters were closed in Almaty on July 18 due to the terrorist attack in which three police officers and two civilians were killed.

    Almaty Terrorism News
