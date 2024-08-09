Banksy’s artwork stolen in London

Banksy’s latest animal-themed artwork was stolen in London just hours after being put on display, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The artwork, a stencil depicting a wolf howling at the sky, was painted on a satellite dish on the roof of a building in southeast London. It was the fourth piece in Banksy's recent collection.

The renowned street artist from Bristol, whose identity remains unknown, shared photos from this series on Instagram. The first piece, revealed on Monday in southwest London, features a goat perched on a ledge.

On Tuesday, Banksy added another piece: silhouettes of two elephants reaching their trunks toward each other from closed windows on a house in Chelsea, southwest London.

The third artwork, revealed on Wednesday near Grimsby street, depicts a trio of monkeys swinging across a bridge on Brick Lane, not far from Shoreditch High Street.

Banksy confirmed the authenticity of these works in his social media posts but left the images without captions, sparking online speculation about their meaning. Some have dubbed the collection the "London Zoo" series, suggesting that Banksy may be comparing recent far-right rioters to zoo animals.