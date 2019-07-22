EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:49, 22 July 2019 | GMT +6

    ‘Baqytty Otbasy’ housing program launched in Atyrau

    None
    None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - The housing program «Baqytty Otbasy» («Happy Family») has been launched in Atyrau. Large and single-parent families, as well as families with disabled children, are eligible for the program, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «The program is primarily aimed at supporting low-income segments of the population, those who live in rented homes or at their relatives,» Murat Igaliyev, Head of the Department of Energy and the Housing and Utilities Sector, told a briefing.

    He informed reporters that mortgage loans under the program are granted for 20 years at the interest of 2-10%. The amount of the down payment is 10% of the purchase price.

    Tags:
    Atyrau region Society
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!