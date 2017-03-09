Barça pulls off historic comeback to top PSG in Champions League

BARCELONA. KAZINFORM FC Barcelona defeated Paris Saint-Germain 6-1 (6-5 on aggregate) Wednesday night at Camp Nou in Champions League, Kazinform has learnt from EFE .

The stunning victory means that Barcelona has joined Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, which wrapped up a 4-1 win on aggregate over Benfica on Wednesday, in the Champions League quarterfinals.



The Catalans scored three goals in the game's final seven minutes to become the first team to ever come back from a 4-0 loss on Feb. 14 at Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris in the first-leg.



Luis Suarez got the home side on the board in just the third minute with a header from close range that just made its way over the goal line, and then a charge down the left side by Andres Iniesta led to a blunder by defender Layvin Kurzawa, whose own goal cut PSG's overall lead to 4-2 just before halftime.



Barcelona then cut the aggregate lead down to one shortly after the intermission on a crafty play by Neymar, who tripped over stumbling PSG defender Thomas Muenier near the goal line and was rewarded with a penalty.



Argentine superstar Lionel Messi did the honors in the 50th minute to cut the aggregate lead to 4-3, and the unthinkable was now very much in reach.



With a boisterous crowd at Camp Nou behind them, the Catalans were coming on fast and seemed poised to get the equalizer when a major momentum shift occurred.



Poor defending by Barça on a long ball allowed Kurzawa to rise up and head the ball back to Edinson Cavani, who finished in clinical fashion in the 62nd minute to notch a seemingly decisive away goal.



But it was crushing for Barça, which at that juncture was not only down two goals on aggregate (5-3) but needed to score three goals to advance because of PSG's away-goal advantage.



Then in a remarkable seven-minute stretch that will go down in Camp Nou history, Neymar scored on a brilliant free kick in the 88th minute and then converted a penalty try after Suarez was brought down in the penalty area.



Both sides had scored five goals at that point but Barça still needed one more over the five minutes of stoppage time.



With goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen having come forward, Sergi Roberto capped off the thrilling victory by getting behind PSG's defense and volleying the ball into the back of the net past stunned netminder Kevin Trapp.