Barcelona to host 2026 Tour de France 'Gran depart'

The 2026 Tour de France will set off from Barcelona (northeast Spain), it was confirmed by race organizers and the Barcelona City Hall on Tuesday, Xinhua reports.

The news was given in a joint announcement by Barcelona's Mayor Jaume Collboni and Tour de France Director Christian Prudhomme in the city's town hall, with Collboni explaining it was a "dream come true" to have the most important cycle race in the world starting in the city.

"It helps to confirm Barcelona's role as an international capital for sport," he added.

The city hosted Tour de France stages in 2009, but has never been the venue for the 'Gran Depart' and Collboni highlighted that the news means Barcelona "the only city that has hosted the Olympic Games (1992), the World Cup, the Americas Cup (sailing) and the Tour de France."