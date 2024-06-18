EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:16, 18 June 2024 | GMT +6

    Barcelona to host 2026 Tour de France 'Gran depart'

    Tour de France
    Photo credit: Xinhua

    The 2026 Tour de France will set off from Barcelona (northeast Spain), it was confirmed by race organizers and the Barcelona City Hall on Tuesday, Xinhua reports. 

    The news was given in a joint announcement by Barcelona's Mayor Jaume Collboni and Tour de France Director Christian Prudhomme in the city's town hall, with Collboni explaining it was a "dream come true" to have the most important cycle race in the world starting in the city.

    "It helps to confirm Barcelona's role as an international capital for sport," he added.

    The city hosted Tour de France stages in 2009, but has never been the venue for the 'Gran Depart' and Collboni highlighted that the news means Barcelona "the only city that has hosted the Olympic Games (1992), the World Cup, the Americas Cup (sailing) and the Tour de France."

    Tags:
    Sport Cycling World News
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Author
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!