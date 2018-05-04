Barilga Expo 2018 kicks off in Mongolia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 'BARILGA EXPO 2018' international exhibition is being organized on May 4-6, 2018 at Misheel Expo center in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, Kazinform cites Montsame.

The annual exhibition has the highest number of participants and visitors in the construction sector, it also supports the green development. This year's expo will focus on green development and apartments.

The main organizer of the expo is 'Barilga.mn' and Ministry of Construction and Urban Development, Mayor's office of Ulaanbaatar city are co-organizing the exhibition. 'Moncement Building Materials' LLC, 'Nomin Construction and Development group' LLC are working as main sponsors of the expo.

Companies conducting new housing projects and developers of innovative energy efficient construction, green construction material suppliers, banking and financial institutions and apartment building companies are introducing their products and services to the visitors. More than 100 companies are participating in the expo.