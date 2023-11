ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Abel Sanches' wards are training together in Big Bear, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Sullivan Barrera (Cuba) (16-0, 11 KOs) is on training with Gennady Golovkin (34-0, 30 KOs) of Kazakhstan.

It bears to remind that 26 March Barrera will face Andre Ward. April 23 Gennady GGG Golovkin will fight Dominic Wade.