EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:58, 03 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Barriers around Kaaba removed after two years as new Umrah season begins

    None
    None
    JEDDAH. KAZINFORM Saudi Arabia has decided after two years to remove the preventive barriers around the Holy Kaaba, allowing worshippers to once more touch the house of Allah, The Arab News reports.

    Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, who leads the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, announced the decision on Tuesday.

    The barriers were installed to ensure social distancing between pilgrims.

    The area surrounding the Kaaba, where pilgrims circumambulate seven times, was closed in March 2020 for sterilization as a preventive measure to contain the spread of coronavirus.



    Photo: arabnews.com





    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!