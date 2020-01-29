Barty advances to maiden Australian Open semifinals

ANKARA. KAZINFORM World number one Ashleigh Barty eliminated number eight Petra Kvitova from the Czech Republic 2-0 to advance to the semifinals of Australian Open 2020.

Barty, 23, won against two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova with the sets 7-6 and 6-2, Anadolu Agency reports.





With this win, Barty became the first Australian woman since Wendy Turnbull in 1984 to reach the final four.

«It's been absolutely incredible. I knew I had to bring my best against Petra. That first set was crucial and it was good to get a quick start in the second,» Barty said after the match.

In another game in the women's single, number 14 seed Sofia Kenin of the U.S. defeated her Tunisian opponent Ons Jabeur 2-0 to qualify for the upcoming round.

Ashleigh Barty will take on Sofia Kenin in the semifinal round of AO 2020.

Roger Federer moves into semifinal

Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer reached the semifinals to defeat 100th-ranked Tennys Sandgren of the U.S. 3-2 after three hours and 31 minutes.

Federer, 38, managed to save seven match points and dominated the final set 6-3 at Rod Laver Arena.

The six-time Australian Open champion Federer beat Sandgren 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6 (10-8) and 6-3 to march to the last four, where he will play against the winner of Milos Raonic and Novak Djokovic.

«Those seven match points I wasn't under control. I was hoping he was not going to smash the winner. He played his match. I got incredibly lucky. As the match went on, I started to play again,» Federer said after the exhausting game.

«I don't deserve this one, but I'm standing here and I'm very, very happy.»

The 108th edition of the Australian Open will run from Jan. 20 through to Feb. 2.